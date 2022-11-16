HIGH POINT — Larry James McCluney, 67 transitioned on Sunday, November 13 at his home with loved ones.
A Celebration of Life Service will be given on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at First Baptist Church, 12504 Trinity Road, Trinity, NC. The family will receive visitors and friends at the church on Sunday from 12 to 12:30 and the service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Public viewing at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family.
