HIGH POINT — Larry Garland Brown, 85, died July 21, 2022 at High Point Medical Center.

Larry was born in High Point on April 24, 1937 to Lucious Grant Brown and Vera Outlaw Brown. He graduated from High Point High School in 1955 where he was a wrestler. He married his high school sweetheart, Linda Rouse Brown, on June 29, 1957 and was heartbroken upon her death in 2014.

