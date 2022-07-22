HIGH POINT — Larry Garland Brown, 85, died July 21, 2022 at High Point Medical Center.
Larry was born in High Point on April 24, 1937 to Lucious Grant Brown and Vera Outlaw Brown. He graduated from High Point High School in 1955 where he was a wrestler. He married his high school sweetheart, Linda Rouse Brown, on June 29, 1957 and was heartbroken upon her death in 2014.
Larry worked at Farmers Dairy early in his career but then proudly served 30 years as a letter carrier with the US Postal Service in High Point. He was loved by his customers all across town. He was a longtime member of Rankin Memorial United Methodist Church and most recently, attended First Wesleyan Church. He also enjoyed watching the Wendell UMC service online.
Some of his favorite hobbies through his life included playing softball with several local teams, genealogy, antiques, bluegrass music, vegetable gardening as his health permitted, eating breakfast with buddies at Mrs. Winners before the pandemic, having hot dogs and potato wedges and talking Wolfpack/Tar Heel sports at the Bizzy Bee on English Rd., meals with his family at the Pioneer Restaurant and the Rainbow Family Restaurant, surfing the internet and anything involving NCSU Wolfpack sports. One thing Larry truly enjoyed was a full breakfast with sausage or country ham any time of day. His personality could be considered gruff or crusty at times but he loved the Lord, Linda, and his family fiercely.
In addition to his wife, Larry was predeceased by his parents, a sister, Gladys Brown Boyd, a niece, Cindy Boyd Hudson, and nephews, Andrew Carson Brown and Alex Courtney Brown.
He is survived by two daughters, LeeAnne Brown Thornton of Wendell, NC and Leslie Brown Mahaffey (Kent) of Fuquay-Varina, NC; grandchildren, Jessi Thornton Mitchell (Tobie), Kasey Thornton, Taylor Mahaffey, and Christopher Mahaffey; his great-grandson, Macon Blake Mitchell; his brother, James “Bugsy” Brown (Myra), in-laws J Robert Boyd, Nancy (Clyde) Ward, Ellis (Wanda) Rouse, and his nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by a son-in-law, Bill Thornton and a special “third daughter,” Connie Garceau, who’s loving faithful attention, care and devotion to Larry has been a priceless gift to the whole family.
A funeral service will be held in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point on Sunday, July 24 at 2 p.m. The family will greet guests after the service. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 25 at Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
Heartfelt thanks are due to all of Larry’s medical team, including Dr. Richard Orr, Dr. Barrett Cheek, Allyson Blazejewski, PA, Dr. Timothy Mullins, Dr. Adetoye Lufadeju, Dr. Ikechukwu Nwobu, Dr. Kevin Chang, and all the staff at The High Point Kidney Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the High Point Kidney Center Patient Care Fund, 1900 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262 or Wendell United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1925, Wendell, NC 27591. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
