HPTNWS- 8-24-22 KING, LARRY.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mr. Larry Elmer King, 73, of High Point, a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, passed away peacefully at Hospice Home at High Point on August 21, 2022 after a brief illness.

Larry was born on Dec. 9, 1948, to Lawrence Elmer King Sr. and Gloria Mangum King, in High Point. He attended High Point Central High School and was a member of the Masonic DeMolay International Organization. After graduating in 1967, he continued his studies at the University of North Carolina Greensboro. On April 20, 1970, he enlisted in the Air Force and served as a Morris Code Interceptor in both Thailand and Germany. While in the service, he obtained his bronze service star, which was placed on top of his marksmanship ribbon. Larry spoke often about how much he loved serving in the military as well as how much he loved his country.

