HIGH POINT — Mr. Larry Elmer King, 73, of High Point, a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, passed away peacefully at Hospice Home at High Point on August 21, 2022 after a brief illness.
Larry was born on Dec. 9, 1948, to Lawrence Elmer King Sr. and Gloria Mangum King, in High Point. He attended High Point Central High School and was a member of the Masonic DeMolay International Organization. After graduating in 1967, he continued his studies at the University of North Carolina Greensboro. On April 20, 1970, he enlisted in the Air Force and served as a Morris Code Interceptor in both Thailand and Germany. While in the service, he obtained his bronze service star, which was placed on top of his marksmanship ribbon. Larry spoke often about how much he loved serving in the military as well as how much he loved his country.
After he was decommissioned on Dec. 31, 1973, Larry went to work with Vick Paint Company in High Point. He later joined Rose Furniture and enjoyed a 30-year career in which he helped hundreds of families and individuals turn their new houses into their homes. While in the furniture industry, Larry met Jerry Anderson who became Larry’s best friend. Larry’s design work was featured in several home design magazines, and he has been acknowledged as one of the leading interior designers in the industry.
In 1965 Larry met the love of his life, Carol Greaser, while she stood at a city bus stop. Shortly after they met, they became High School Sweethearts. Larry and Carol were married at the First Presbyterian Church in High Point on Nov. 30, 1969. They enjoyed a loving marriage that spanned over 52 years. Larry and Carol went on to have two children, Brice McKinnon King and Haley King Gulledge. After Larry’s retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandson, Travis, as well as reading and studying history, specifically history surrounding the Revolutionary and Civil Wars. Larry also enjoyed being an instructor for the Apple Seed Program, a program that taught gun safety to hundreds of teens in North Carolina.
Later in life, Larry’s primary hobby consisted of spending time restoring a 1963 Austin Healey. The same model of car he had once owned and later sold so he could buy an engagement ring for his future wife, Carol. Larry and his family attended St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in High Point. Larry was always willing to do what was asked of him within the church. Larry served as stewardship chair as well as being a member of the Brotherhood of St. Andrews.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Brice. Surviving is his wife, Carol King of the home; his daughter, Haley Gulledge; son-in-law, Matt Travis Gulledge; grandson, Travis McKinnon Gulledge; and sister, Jane King Kester all of whom reside in High Point. Also surviving is his brother, Mark King and wife Leslie who reside at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on Farris Ave. in High Point with Father Rob Travis officiating. Father Rob has meant so much to the family as they have gone through this challenging time in their lives. The interment will follow the service at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. The family would like to thank Dr. Chinnasami and his staff for all the support and encouragement that you provided Larry.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262 or to Project Appleseed at P.O. Box 756, Ramseur, NC 27316. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
