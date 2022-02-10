THOMASVILLE – Mr. Larry E. Lupton, 75, a resident of Thomasville, passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at the Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. He was born on Oct. 7, 1946 in Bayboro, NC to the late Thomas J. Lupton and M. Bernice Alfred Lupton. He retired from Akzo Nobel as a furniture finishing designer and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher among many other roles. Whether it was helping family, friends, or neighbors, helping people was a big part of his life. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and creating items and gifts for others. He loved being outdoors - gardening, driving the lawn mower, hiking to find waterfalls, and navigating the North Carolina waterways by boat and canoe. Larry also took an interest in magic and was a member of the Fellowship of Christian Magicians where he loved doing Christian magic shows. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Geoffrey Simon Lupton.
Surviving is his wife of 56 years, Phyllis Smith Lupton of the home; three children, Larry Mark Lupton (Belinda Duncan) of Lexington, Ana Lupton Floyd (Wendy Rich) of Asheboro, and Jonathan Kendall Lupton (Jordan Watford) of Thomasville; three grandchildren, Michael (Loeren), Owen, and Leah; one great-grandson, Joseph; two brothers, John M. Lupton of Thomasville, and Thomas Dewey Lupton (Pauline) of Pamlico County; and many cherished extended family members.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church in Thomasville with Rev. David Bowman and Rev. Kenny Jones officiating. The family will greet friends following the service in the church sanctuary. Memorials may be sent to Thomasville Cooperative Community Ministry, 10 W. Guilford St., Thomasville, NC 27360 or Liberty Baptist Church Building Fund, 225 Liberty Ave., Thomasville, NC 27360. Due to the national pandemic, the family requests everyone to wear a mask and practice safe measures while attending the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
