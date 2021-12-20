WINSTON-SALEM — Larry Dale Johnson “L.J”, 52, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 17, 2021.
Larry was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on Nov. 8, 1969, to Dale and Nancy Johnson.
He was raised in Kernersville, NC, and graduated from Glenn High School in 1988.
Larry worked in the steel industry for many years.
Larry was predeceased by a brother, David Joel Johnson, his father, Clifton Dale Johnson, maternal grandparents, John and Hazel Farmer, paternal grandparents, Arthur and Ruby Johnson, sister-in-law, Misty Lea Price, and his aunt, Gale Johnson.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Julie Moncus Johnson, of the home; son Jeremy Dale Johnson; daughter Amber McKenzie Johnson; two granddaughters, Raelynn and Rylee; mother, Nancy Farmer Johnson (fiancé Don Griffin) of Kernersville; sister Christi Gibson (Frank); sister-in-law, Angela Johnson; mother-in-law, Debra Simmons, of Trinity; fathers-in-law, Eddie Moncus, of Thomasville, and Allen Huffman Sr., of Lansing, NC; brother-in-law, Allen Huffman Jr. (Jessica); sisters-in-law, Christie Moncus, Lisa Jester (Travis), and Amanda Simmons, of Trinity; 16 nieces and nephews; two great-nieces; one great-nephew; special family and friends, Bobby Garner (Barbara), Randy “Hot Rod” Hazelwood, David Watkins, Pat and Tracy Smith, and Jeff Norman.
Larry especially loved watching the Dallas Cowboys on TV and in stadiums. He was a life-long, die hard, Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed fishing, especially at the beach, spending time with grandchildren, family dinners, celebrating good times with friends, and making people laugh with his quick wit and sense of timing. Larry was the life of any gathering. He was humble and kind. Larry was a hard-working family-oriented loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend.
Larry, you are loved and will be greatly missed!! With broken hearts we say see you later!
This is where the cowboy rides away.
Visitation will be today from 2 to 4 p.m. at Wellspring Community Church, 600 May Road, Thomasville. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. at the church immediately following visitation.
In lieu of flowers, Larry’s family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, Alzheimer’s Association, or Hinkle House Hospice in Lexington, N.C.
Condolences may be expressed at www.bandbfcs.com or in person at B and B Funeral and Cremation Services, 1528 National Highway, Thomasville, N.C. 27360.
