THOMASVILLE – Mrs. Lalar Evelyn Hughes Grubb, 95 a resident of Denton Road passed away Monday, Dec.13, 2021 at Brookstone Nursing Center. She was born Oct. 29, 1926 in Randolph County, NC the daughter of the late Gurney Lee Hughes and Bertha Florance Hughes. Lalar attended Eldorado School in Randolph County, NC and was a seamstress and homemaker most of her life. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and fulfilled many different positions at the church. She was married Dec. 27, 1946 to Mr. Coy C. Grubb who preceded her in death Sept. 17, 2013. In addition to her husband and parents preceding her in death there were also four brothers, Leo, Colon, Johnny, and Benjamin Hughes; two sisters, Kathlene Hughes Hopkins and Callie Jean Hughes Summey; step-mother, Alice Daniels Hughes; daughter-In-Law, Greta Jean Connor Grubb.
Surviving is her son, Harold Grubb of Thomasville; one granddaughter, Abbye Grubb Pourcho and husband Glenn of Thomasville; three great grandchildren, Katelyn Pourcho, Bridget Pourcho, and Rebecca Pourcho.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, 11 a.m. at J. C. Green & Sons Chapel in Thomasville with Rev. David Bowman officiating. The interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville, NC. The family will greet friends prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 225 Liberty Ave. Thomasville, NC 27360.
Online condolences may be sent to the Grubb Family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
