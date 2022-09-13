THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Lalah Cagle Kennedy, 102, a resident of Thomasville, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at the Thomasville Medical Center. She was born on Feb. 1, 1920 in Davidson County to the late Zorada Russell Cagle and James D. Cagle. Lalah was a longtime member of Unity United Methodist Church in Thomasville where she taught Sunday School and was a member of the choir. She was also a hairstylist for many years, last working at Hills Hair Styling.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, David Thomas Kennedy; her son, Gerald A. Kennedy; and seven siblings, Lloyd Cagle, Wayne Cagle, Joe Don Cagle, Sylvia Ward, Robert Cagle, Lucille Gibson, and Rusty Cagle.
