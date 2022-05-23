THOMASVILLE — Mr. Lacy G. Grainger Jr., 75 of Thomasville passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. Lacy was born Sept. 21, 1946 in Columbus County to the late Lacy G. Grainger, World War II Veteran and Maggie Jones Grainger. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was a graduate of Thomasville High School and attended Ashmore Business College. He served his country in the United States Army. He served as an Army Medic in the Vietnam War. He worked many years at Conner Carving as a Master Carver. Lacy had a way to make everyone smile and laugh with his wonderful sense of humor. It never failed, if you went to visit Lacy, you would always feel better and be uplifted by the time you left. Lacy lived life to the fullest, he enjoyed cooking, playing video games, collecting genealogy information, was a huge history buff, and enjoyed visits from his furry grand dogs. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his beloved family. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, John B. “J.B” Grainger, who passed in 1969 in the Vietnam War, he also served as a Medic; one sister, Patsy G. Blankenship.
Surviving is his wife, Mary Grainger of Thomasville; one daughter, Kristie Hill and husband Keith of Thomasville; one son, Lacy J. Grainger of Denton; two sisters, Wanda Grainger Pyrtle and husband Mack of Thomasville, Sarah Grainger Plyler and husband Mike of Trinity; five grandchildren, Lyndsey West and husband Chance, Hunter Grainger and significant other Taylor, Maggie Hill, Keifer Hill and wife Carley, Ethan Grainger; six great-grandchildren, Jaxon West, Sawyer West, Lillian West, Gentry West, Isabella Grainger, Wyatt Grainger.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 2 p.m. at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville with Rev. Michael Orman officiating. Interment will be held at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. till 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be sent to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund at Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 South Clark Street, Suite 910, Arlington, VA 22202 or https://www.vvmf.org/giving-to-vvmf. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
