THOMASVILLE — Mr. Kirby Lee Ball, 81, a resident of Thomasville, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. He was born on Sept. 27, 1940 in Thomasville to Arthur and Mary Alice Louia Ball.

Mr. Ball was a member of Thomasville Church of Christ where he served as an elder. Mr. Ball is survived by his wife, Nell Davis Ball; his son, Eric Ball of Nampa, ID. Other survivors include a brother, Phillip Ball (Melinda); and a sister, Arnisia Smith (Phil).

Due to Covid, there will be no formal services or visitation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.

Trending Videos