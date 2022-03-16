NEWPORT— Mr. J, 83, a resident of Newport, NC and formerly of Thomasville, entered into eternal peace surrounded by his loving wife and family on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
He was born on August 7, 1938 in Davidson County, NC to Marcellus Elliott Johnson and Alice Jane Myers Johnson. After graduating from Hasty High School, he served as a Sgt. in the United States Army, being deployed to Germany for more than a year, traveling the country extensively during leave. Upon his discharge, he began teaching carpentry at Ledford High School, where he retired after 25 years. After retirement he worked for GTCC in the maintenance department. He was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, the Loyal Followers Sunday School Class, sang in the church choir and The Men’s Chorus. He participated in three mission trips to Brazil to build churches and spread the word of God. He loved playing the guitar and singing songs with friends and family. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife as they cruised many destinations including Northern Europe and Alaska to Hawaii and telling stories about how blessed he was to have had the experiences he did.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Roberta Janie (Colon) Kennedy, Ruby (Bill) Goodwin, John David Johnson, Shirley Ann (Bo) Lawing, Mary Ruth (Paige) Hill, Lois (Don) Cecil, and Linda Hardison.
On Oct. 29, 1993, he married the love of his life, Marie in Gatlinburg, TN, who survives of the home; also surviving is his cherished granddaughter, Hailey Elizabeth Routh; his sons, Don (Tara) Johnson of Baltimore, MD, Michael (Carolyne) Johnson of Archdale, David (Julie) Johnson of Chicago, IL and daughters, Michele Denise of Thomasville and Rebecca Rutzen of Buffalo, NY; sisters, Betty Johnson Hilton and Rachel Johnson, both of Thomasville; brother-in-law, Ronnie Hardison and sister-in-law, Shirley Payne Johnson, both of High Point; special son-in-law, Scott Routh, 13 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville with Rev. David Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Memorials may be directed to DAV Chapter 26, 468 Highway 70 West, Havelock, NC 28532. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
