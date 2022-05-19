OAK RIDGE — Kipper Franklin Hoskins, 66, passed away on May 11, 2022. A memorial service for Kipper will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Mausoleum of Oakwood Cemetery of High Point. Sechrest-Davis Funerals is assisting the family with services.
