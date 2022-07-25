WALLBURG — Kimberly “Kim” Bailey Craven, 60 of Wallburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family at Forsyth Medical Center on July 22, 2022. Kim was born March 25, 1962 in Asheville, NC to Ron and Shirley Bailey. Kim is preceded in death by her mother, Shirley and sister, Kelly Bartley.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 41 years, Jim Craven of the home, son Justin Bailey Craven and wife, Ashley. Also surviving are her father Ron E Bailey (Shirley) of Lewisville, brother Ron E Bailey II (Katina) of Wallburg, and dearly loved Craven family, nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. The joy of her last 10 years, her grandchildren Spencer James (10) and Anna Grace Ruth (7) will continue to live in the legacy of love their “MeMew” has left for them.
