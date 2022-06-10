HIGH POINT — Kim Denise Eads, 62, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her residence.
She was born July 17, 1959, in High Point and was the daughter of the late Paul “Mike” Eads Jr. and Louise “Pug” Tysinger Eads. Kim was a math teacher in Rogers, Arkansas, for over 20 years. She had a passion for education and for children.
Kim is survived by sisters, Rhonda Davis of Archdale and Bonnie Latour of Pleasant Garden; two brothers, Richard Eads (Ann) of Thomasville and Joey Eads (Cheryl) of Sophia; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service celebrating Kim’s life will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Bobby Meindl officiating.
The family will speak with friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Kim’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Eads family.
