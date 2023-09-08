HPTNWS- 9-9-23 MAULDIN, KEVIN.jpg

REIDSVILLE — God’s angel, Kevin McSwain Mauldin of Reidsville, passed away at Moses Cone Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 due to complications from pneumonia.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 at Fair Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, 138 Fair Grove Church Road, Thomasville, NC. The family will receive friends in the church Fellowship Hall following the service.