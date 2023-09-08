REIDSVILLE — God’s angel, Kevin McSwain Mauldin of Reidsville, passed away at Moses Cone Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 due to complications from pneumonia.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 at Fair Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, 138 Fair Grove Church Road, Thomasville, NC. The family will receive friends in the church Fellowship Hall following the service.
Kevin was born May 17, 1990, in Greensboro to parents Dr. Harold M. Mauldin Jr. and Karen Dorsett Mauldin. He grew up in the Reidsville area. He completed his education at Reidsville Senior High School in 2011. Kevin enjoyed his grandparents’ porch swing, the beach at Ocean Isle, and watching Jeopardy!, The Price Is Right, and especially Beauty And The Beast. His sweet, loving nature will be missed by all who knew him.
Kevin was preceded in death by his mother, Karen; his grandfather, Donald Dorsett; his grandparents Harold M. Mauldin Sr. and Charlotte Floyd Mauldin.
Surviving are his father, Hal Mauldin, and devoted sister, Melissa Mauldin, of the home; grandmother, Ruth Ward Dorsett of Thomasville; uncle, Alan Dorsett of Thomasville; aunt, Kathie Shepard and her husband, Steve, of Augusta, Georgia; uncle, Ken Mauldin and his wife, Alley, of Athens, Georgia; uncle, Vernon Mauldin and his wife, Joli, of Florida. He is also survived by numerous cousins in his large, extended family.
