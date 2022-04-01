WALLBURG — Kent Barr Hayworth, 23 of Wallburg, North Carolina passed away after a valiant battle with cancer on March 15, 2022. Born on April 2,1998 to Scott and Leigh Hayworth, Kent was a 2016 graduate of Ledford High School where he was well known for his gregarious personality and contagious laugh.
Kent is survived by his mother and father, Leigh, and Scott Hayworth of Wallburg, NC, his brother Lance Hayworth of Walburg, NC, great Grandfather, Robert England of Thomasville, NC, Grandmothers Carolyn Albertson of the home, and Barbara Eastman Perry (Steve Walker) of High Point, NC, Grandfather Carl V. Hayworth Sr. (Karen) of Thomasville, NC . Kent is also survived by an amazing number of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins; Eddie Albertson (Karen) of Raleigh, Grace Salgado Albertson of High Point, NC, Russell Hayworth, and Carl V. Hayworth Jr. (Faith) both of High Point, NC; Paul Barbry (Randi Bryan) of Chicago, IL, Alex Barbry, Andrew Albertson, Seth Hayworth, Karlyn Hayworth, and Paisleigh Causey, all of High Point, NC. Kent was preceded in death by Great grandparents Ray and Grace Eastman and Beona England, Grandfather Larry Albertson, and Uncle Andy Albertson.
Kent had a personality that was larger than life and carried an even larger smile that he shared with everyone lucky enough to know him. He was revered by his peers at Chick-fil-a, where he proudly served as the youngest kitchen manager on the staff.
The impact left by Kent will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of all those who loved him and were fortunate enough to share in even the slightest moment together throughout his life. He was a true friend, a loving son, grandson, and cousin.
A celebration of Kent’s life will be held at the High Point Elks Lodge located at 700 Old Mill Road in High Point on Saturday, April 9 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Beads of Courage sponsored by Kisses for Kate a Brenner’s Children’s Hospital program to help children cope with their illness and help their families by providing emergency funds in their time of need. www.beadsofcourage.networkforgood.com
Kent’s family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to all who have prayed for him, his family, and the generous support received during his illness and upon his death.
We will never forget his smile, hugs, and love.
We will always love you bigger than the whole wide world!
