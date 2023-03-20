MOORE,KENNYCOLOR3-21-23.jpg

HIGH POINT — Kenny Lewis Moore, 70, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 16th, 2023.

He was born November 22nd, 1952, in High Point. He was preceded in death by parents Harold Emory and Dorothy Louis Moore; his daughter Katelyn Elizabeth Moore, and his son Travis Brantley Moore. Kenny is survived by his wife of 44 years, Karon Moore; son Tyler Moore and wife Kelly; sister Wanda Cecil and husband Rick; grandchildren, Wells and Shepard Moore, and Jordan Moore; nephews, Sam and Thomas Cecil, Joseph Clark, Cheri Hanlon, Jeremiah Wilson, and Matthew and Allison Clifton; sister-in-law, Sharon Clifton, brother-in-law Darren Clifton, mother-in-law Betty Clifton; and his loving cousins and extended family members.

