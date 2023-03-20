HIGH POINT — Kenny Lewis Moore, 70, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 16th, 2023.
He was born November 22nd, 1952, in High Point. He was preceded in death by parents Harold Emory and Dorothy Louis Moore; his daughter Katelyn Elizabeth Moore, and his son Travis Brantley Moore. Kenny is survived by his wife of 44 years, Karon Moore; son Tyler Moore and wife Kelly; sister Wanda Cecil and husband Rick; grandchildren, Wells and Shepard Moore, and Jordan Moore; nephews, Sam and Thomas Cecil, Joseph Clark, Cheri Hanlon, Jeremiah Wilson, and Matthew and Allison Clifton; sister-in-law, Sharon Clifton, brother-in-law Darren Clifton, mother-in-law Betty Clifton; and his loving cousins and extended family members.
He graduated from Ledford High School in 1971 and later graduated from UNCG with a degree in Biology. He proudly served in the United States Navy as medical corpsman, from 1973-1975, where he became part of the U.S. Navy Air Medevac team.
After his military service, Kenny spent his entire working career in the pharmaceutical industry with companies such as Siemens, AstraZeneca, and Wyeth. Kenny received numerous awards as a pharmaceutical representative including Top Rookie salesman in the Eastern Region and Salesman Of The Year in the Mid-Atlantic Region.
Kenny spent many years in public service including roles as: two term Davidson County Commissioner, Board Member of the NC Department of Environment, Health and Natural Resources, President of Piedmont Triad Partnership; and various other local community organizations.
He was a member of Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church and served in many leadership roles such as a church deacon, Sunday school teacher, and Challenge to Build project. He was a true public servant and had a deep love for his native Davidson County, his lifelong place of residence.
He had great passion for horses and won many ribbons showing his beloved Tennessee Walking Horses. He also had amazing enthusiasm for racing, boating, gospel music, and spending time with his lifelong friends.
Above all, Kenny found the greatest happiness in his grandchildren. Nothing gave him more joy than spending time exploring the outdoors, taking tractor rides, and viewing wildlife with his grandkids Wells, Shepard, and Jordan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Piedmont, Inc., 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262; or to a charity of your choosing.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday, March 21st, 2023, at 2 p.m. led by Pastors Steve Livengood, Mark Hollar, and Roy Cantrell. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.