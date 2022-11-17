HPTNWS- 11-18-22 JONES, KENNETH.jpg

COLFAX — Kenneth Wayne Jones, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at River Landing at Sandy Ridge.

Kenneth was born in Randolph County on July 17, 1934 to the late Garland Hunter Jones Sr. and Verna A. Savage Jones. In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Garland Jones; a brother, Garland Hunter Jones Jr. and a sister, Betty Warren.

