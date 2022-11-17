COLFAX — Kenneth Wayne Jones, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at River Landing at Sandy Ridge.
Kenneth was born in Randolph County on July 17, 1934 to the late Garland Hunter Jones Sr. and Verna A. Savage Jones. In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Garland Jones; a brother, Garland Hunter Jones Jr. and a sister, Betty Warren.
Kenneth was a loving husband to his wife, Martha and devoted father to their son, Thomas. He was a long-time member of Lebanon United Methodist Church in High Point and was strong in his faith and trust in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Kenneth served in the United States Army during the Korean War and worked for 40 years at Williams Steel Company in Greensboro. He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and enjoyed watching their baseball games.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 63 years, Martha Florence Jones of River Landing; brother, Ray Jones (Billie) of Charlotte and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service in remembrance of will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at the Chapel of River Landing at 1575 John Knox Drive in Colfax, with the Reverend Robin Mundy officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to River Landing Scholarship Fund, 1575 John Know Drive, Colfax, NC 27235 or to the charity of one’s choice.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the family.
