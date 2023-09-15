GREENSBORO — Veteran Triad journalist Kenneth Sinclair Irons Jr., 81, died Sept. 11, 2023, at Moses Cone Hospital.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Forbis & Dick, 1118 N. Elm Street, Greensboro.
A native of Evanston, Ill., Irons served six years in the Army National Guard in Greensboro. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1963 with a degree in journalism and spent a long career in newspapers as a respected reporter, editor, and editorial writer. He worked with and helped develop hundreds of journalists, and was admired for his patience, accuracy, thoroughness, and integrity. He received state and national awards for journalism.
His first job in Greensboro was covering the city police department for the afternoon newspaper, The Greensboro Record. He thrived, enjoying the variety and spontaneity, and quickly earned the trust of officers for being fair and factual. He was invited to ride along on night patrols, where he collected some of his best stories, and was one of the primary reporters during the Civil Rights movement.
He was eventually promoted to city editor of The Record, responsible for the daily management, editing, and often on-the-job training of many reporters. Afternoon papers had early deadlines, requiring stories to be covered, written, and edited by noon. The mornings were hectic, sometimes frantic. Irons was cool, efficient, careful, and fast without ever seeming to hurry, making him popular with both reporters and copyeditors.
In 1976, Irons became managing editor of the High Point Enterprise, where he was responsible for the daily report and work of many journalists and editors for 25 years. In a competitive market, his experience, contacts, and knowledge of the area were valued, and he maintained lasting friendships with colleagues.
In 2001, he returned to the News & Record, where he wrote editorials, sharing his Triad experience and views for a growing community until he retired. He never lost his love for newspapers, waking at 4 each morning to collect his paper from the porch.
Irons, the son of Kenneth Sinclair Irons Sr. and Margaret Kappel Irons of Evanston, Ill., was an only child. After he graduated from high school, the family moved to the O. Henry Oaks neighborhood in Greensboro, where his father died the following year. His beloved mother, Marge, died in 2008. His neighbors, Bonnie, Gina, Wayne, and Mrs. Dupont are his family. They took care of him and he took care of them.
Irons had a passion for antique cars and old toys, and drove to shows in Raleigh, Salisbury, and Charlotte each year. He once owned a Kaiser antique car, which he and Marge enjoyed taking for Sunday drives. He loved telling stories about characters from his old newspaper days. He was a gentle man with daily routines who was always up for a good adventure. In late middle age he rode the Bullet at the State Fair. He liked Bach, Laurel and Hardy, Johnny Carson reruns, Chevy Chase vacation movies, pro hockey, fireworks, Mexican food, and PBS radio day and night. He wore old caps. His hero was FDR. He was kind and always ready to help.
His extended family would like to thank members of the 2M Palliative Care Unit at Moses Cone Hospital for their skillful and loving care. Memorials can be made to Guilford Technical Community College of Greensboro, or to a charity of choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.