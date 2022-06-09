ARCHDALE — Kenneth Ray Vestal, age 83, of Archdale, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Kenneth was born August 4, 1938 to the late Ulla Viola Spillman Vestal and Branson Vestal.
Kenneth could be found spending time on the golf course when not with his family. Kenneth was a beloved son, father, and grandfather.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved animal companion, Chiweenie.
Kenneth is survived by his sons Terry Lee Vestal, Michael Ray Vestal and Jeffrey Scott Vestal; his grandchildren Felicia Nicole Vestal, Sarah Elizabeth Vestal, and Tiffany Lynn Vestal; and his great grandchildren Bryson, Maddox and Cole.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kenneth’s name to the American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org.
A visitation for Kenneth will be held Friday, June 10, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations, 976 Phillips Ave, High Point, North Carolina 27262.
A funeral service will occur Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations. Entombment will follow funeral services at Floral Garden Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com for the Vestal family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.