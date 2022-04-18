BURLINGTON – Kenneth R. Hill, of Burlington, NC, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 12, 2022. He was born in Randolph County, NC, on Oct. 31, 1937, to the late John and Lena Hill.
Ken was a faithful servant of the church, teaching adult Sunday School classes and serving in a variety of capacities over the decades. A more selfless person would be difficult to find, always ready to lend a hand, but never asking for one. Kenneth seemed able to do just about anything; he was brilliant and loved to build, invent and tinker to the very end. And as a Dad, he was an ever-strong, consistent role model on how to live life and think of others.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Gladys Hill, and is survived by two sons, Barry R. Hill and wife, Shelley, of Camp Hill, Pa., and Scott Hill and wife, Grace, of Shaker Heights, Ohio; along with grandchildren, Jonathan, Jenna and Graham. Kenneth was preceded in death by three brothers, Bobby, Bill and Albert Hill.
The family would like to express their profound gratitude for neighbors Cyrus Wells and Earl Hudson, Pastor Tom Barton and special family friend Patty Farlow for their dedicated support and courageous help at a critical time. You will never be forgotten.
The funeral service will be held at 11,a.m. on Saturday, April 23, at Graham Friends Church, by Pastor Tom Barton. Interment will follow at Alamance Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening at Lowe Funeral Home and Crematory.
You may send condolences and sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com.
