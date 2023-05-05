TRINITY — Mr. Kenneth Mason Treadaway, 78, resident of Trinity, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at his residence.
He was born April 4, 1945 in Anson County, the son of Bruce Emory and Naomia Taylor Treadaway. Kenneth graduated from Ragsdale High School and went on to serve in the National Guard Armory for six years, and worked various jobs until retirement. He loved talking to people, especially about history. He also enjoyed going to the flea market and looking for antique items. You would never find him without a hat on. He loved his hats.
