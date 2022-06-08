HIGH POINT — Mr. Kenneth Leon Clinton
DOB: Feb. 1, 1962, DOD: June 5, 2022
Funeral Service: Friday, June 10, 2022 Time: 12 p.m.
Visitation: Friday, June 10, 2022 Time: 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Location: Coliseum Blvd Church of Christ 2116 Coliseum Blvd. Greensboro, N.C.
Public Viewing: Thursday, June 9, 2022 Time: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Location: Phillips Funeral Service 1810 Brockett Ave. High Point, N.C. 27260
FACE MASK ARE REQUIRED!
Alamance Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
