HIGH POINT — Mr. Kenneth Leon Clinton

DOB: Feb. 1, 1962, DOD: June 5, 2022

Funeral Service: Friday, June 10, 2022 Time: 12 p.m.

Visitation: Friday, June 10, 2022 Time: 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Location: Coliseum Blvd Church of Christ 2116 Coliseum Blvd. Greensboro, N.C.

Public Viewing: Thursday, June 9, 2022 Time: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

Location: Phillips Funeral Service 1810 Brockett Ave. High Point, N.C. 27260

FACE MASK ARE REQUIRED!

Alamance Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

