ASHEBORO — Kenneth Donald Cummings, 54, of Asheboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
Born March 20, 1968, in Guilford County, he was a son of Donald Cummings of Archdale and Sue Freeman Williams of Archdale. Kenneth was a furniture sales rep and a member of New Life Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Toni Burchette of the home; son, Blair Cummings and wife Ashley of Asheboro; daughter, Kristin Cummings of High Point; sisters, Dana Lopp and husband Mike of Lexington, Dr. Natalie Cummings of New York, and Amber Cummings of Raleigh; grandchildren, Alexis, Ava, Ashton, Skyler, Kash and Khloe.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in the High Point Chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations with Pastor Michael Mabe officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.