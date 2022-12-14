HPTNWS- 12-15-22 CUMMINGS, KENNETH.jpg

ASHEBORO — Kenneth Donald Cummings, 54, of Asheboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

Born March 20, 1968, in Guilford County, he was a son of Donald Cummings of Archdale and Sue Freeman Williams of Archdale. Kenneth was a furniture sales rep and a member of New Life Baptist Church.

