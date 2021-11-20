THOMASVILLE — Kenneth Daniel Sell, 93, died on Nov. 18, 2021, at Piedmont Crossing, Thomasville, NC, where he had been a resident since 1995.
He was born near Littlestown, PA, on April 29, 1927. He was the son of Stanley R. and Mable Forry Sell.
Dr. Sell was an educational missionary to Honduras from 1957-65. He was professor of sociology at Catawba College from 1968-1991. He was the author of several books and numerous articles in the family field.
Dr. Sell was an avid traveler, visiting 68 countries and all seven continents.
He married the late Dr. Betty Haas Sell in 1949. She died in 1997. He was predeceased by his son Peter Sell and daughter Rebecca Tiblin, a sister, Mrs. Pearl (Cyril) Hockensmith, and a brother, Dr. Dean J. Sell.
He is survived by his wife Evelyn Pierce Sell, who he married in 1998, four grandchildren, three stepchildren, two step-grandsons, and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to EveryAge Foundation, 100 Leonard Avenue, Newton, NC, 28658.
Sechrest-Davis Funerals & Cremations of Thomasville is serving the family.
