HIGH POINT — Kenneth Wilson “Coach” Brown Sr., 75, died peacefully at home on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 after a valiant battle with cancer.

Kenneth was born in High Point on June 16, 1947 to the late Odell Jackson Brown and Mary Frances Smith Brown. In addition to his parents, his step-mother Mary D. Brown and 2 brothers, James Starling Brown and Ronald Dale Brown preceded him in death.

