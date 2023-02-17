HIGH POINT — Kenneth Wilson “Coach” Brown Sr., 75, died peacefully at home on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 after a valiant battle with cancer.
Kenneth was born in High Point on June 16, 1947 to the late Odell Jackson Brown and Mary Frances Smith Brown. In addition to his parents, his step-mother Mary D. Brown and 2 brothers, James Starling Brown and Ronald Dale Brown preceded him in death.
Kenneth was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He lived to serve the Lord through his decades of teaching and coaching Guilford County youth. He delighted in doing short term Missions trips to various countries.
Those who will cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Susan Dianne Martin Brown; children Kenneth Wilson Brown Jr. of High Point, Christy Brown Meadows (Roy) of Brown Summit, Darren Martin Brown (Heather) of High Point; sister, Kathy Ann Brown; grandchildren, Mason, Matthew, Michael, Emma and several nieces and nephews. His many friends and church family will greatly miss “Coach” Brown.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at the Chapel of Wesleyan Christian Academy (the old First Wesley Church) at 1917 N. Centennial Street in High Point. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Ryan Sims and Pastor Chris Thore. Inurnment will be private at a later date.
The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the Hospice caregivers and the Cancer Center of High Point for their compassionate care.
IN lieu of flowers donations are requested to; One Church of High Point, 2800 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262; The Hayworth Cancer Center 302 W. Westwood Avenue, High Point, NC 27262; or to the charity of your choice.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral service in High Point is serving the family.
