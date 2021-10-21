LUCASVILLE — Kenneth Maynard Barnes, 84, passed away on Sept. 12, 2021 in Lucasville, Ohio. Kenneth was born in Tennessee. Lived in Sophia, NC, Randolph County for most of his life. Moved to Ohio and lived for the past 20 years.
Kenneth (Ken) was a very unique man. He had an extreme connection with animals that amazed everyone. He loved the outdoors, being with family and friends. He also loved to garden, and can food from the garden. Kenneth loved classic country music. He truly was a mountain man.
Kenneth was a certified welder. He taught this skill to many people. He was a brick mission, electrician, plummer. He was a Jack of All Trades and Master of All.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Mont Barnes and Gypsy Brown Barnes. Four brothers, Tommy Barnes, Larry Barnes, Jerry Barnes, Everett Ellison, two sisters Helen Dean and Agnes Myers.
Kenneth is survived by Two daughters, Kimberly Barnes Johnson of Brown Summit, NC and Debi Simmons of Trinity, NC; Two sons, Marshall Brown of Asheboro, NC and Keith Brown of Gibsonville, NC. Four grandchildren; Erin and husband Jonathan Moore of Reidsville, NC, Joseph Johnson of Trinity, NC, Jordan wife Jennifer Simmons of Trinity, NC, Jacob Simmons of Trinity NC;. four great grandchildren, Colson Johnson, Mason Simmons, Jamison Simmons, Adessa Robbins.
Also survived by one brother, Charles (Mac) Barnes of Thomasville NC., Four sisters,
Margaret and husband Tony Del Gais of Randleman NC., Sherry Rising of Thomasville NC., Rhonda Cabot of Randleman NC., Gleola Harrison of Thomasville NC., And 26 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Oct. 30 2021 from 11 a.m. til 1 p.m. At Charity Baptist Church, 68335 Charity Lane., Archdale, NC. 27263. Rev. Elton Wilborne.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.