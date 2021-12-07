NEWPORT — Kenneth “Ken” Alan Hudson Sr., 78, of Newport, passed away, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Carolina East Medical Center.
His memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Munden Funeral Home.
Ken was born in Thomasville, North Carolina, on June 15, 1943, to the late Christopher “C.C.’’ and Evelyn Hudson. His passion was buying and selling classic cars, especially Corvettes. Serving as the past president and local founder of Classic Glass Corvette Club, Ken was able to share his passion with America’s first and only true sports car. Some call the club a hobby, others a diversion, and some just say it’s a little mystical. Either way, Ken truly loved Corvettes. Of course, all classic cars were wonderful in his eyes, you could be sure if an antique was near, he could tell you the year, make and model.
Using his wealth of knowledge and interest in cars, Ken opened his own business, Hudson Motor Cars, which was originally based in Thomasville before moving to the Havelock area in 1996 where he happily continued the business. Of course, who doesn’t have a love of cars and not have an interest in racing, Ken was a huge NASCAR fan of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Hudson; daughter, Amy Hudson of Huntersville, NC; sons, Kenneth Hudson Jr. and wife Jeannette of Cape Carteret, Christopher Hudson and wife Debora of Wallburg, NC, and Brian Hudson and companion Rachel Szydlik of Newport; stepchildren, Barry Woodell and wife Dawn of Gibsonville and Sandy Gunnell of Newport; brother, James Hudson and wife Marilyn of Mt. Pleasant, SC; brother-in-law, Johnny Jones of Newport; grandchildren, Sydney Harris, Taylor Perryman, Davis Hudson, Leah Gunnell, Alister Hudson, Jena Stuhr, Eryn Trible, Isabelle Lay, Cody Woodell, and Jacob Woodell; and 7 great-grandchildren.
