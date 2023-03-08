Dec. 10, 1932 -
March 6, 2023
GRIFFIN — Kenneth E. Irvin age 90, of Griffin passed away Monday, March 6, 2023 at Grady Memorial Hospital from injuries he received in a fire.
Ken was born in Griffin, Georgia on Dec. 10, 1932. His parents, Earnest and Annie Pierce Irvin; siblings, Verlie Johnson, Gilbert Irvin, E.C. Irvin Jr., Ronnie Irvin; and Shirley Glover Irvin, the mother of his children, all preceded him in death. He was a veteran of the United States Navy having served in the Korean War. He lived many years in High Point, North Carolina, where he owned and operated Ken Irvin Grading Company. In 1989, he returned to Griffin, met and married Shirley Lynn Sansom. Ken was a member of Southside Baptist Church. He enjoyed owning and flying airplanes, and riding motorcycles. His happy place was in his woodworking shop, where he built furniture, including rocking chairs, tables, serving trays, and especially crosses for all his neighbors and friends, and anyone who crossed his path. At last count, he had built, along with his brother Ronnie, over 700 crosses.
Survivors include, his wife, Shirley Lynn Irvin; children, Bobby and Debbie Irvin, Jane and Bill Clark, Tommy Irvin; step-children, Amy and Mark Frank, Scott and Julie Sansom; grandchildren, Sarah and Surry Wood, Hannah Irvin, Amelia Irvin, Shelby Clark; step-grandchildren Kayla and Marcos Ballona, Savannah and Ryan White, Bailey Sansom; great grandchildren Margaret and Charlotte; step-great grandchildren Addyson and Ethan. Another great grandchild is due in June; sister, Betty Pitts; sister-in-law, Faye Irvin; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation for Kenneth Irvin will be Friday, March 10, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Conner-Westbury. Pastor Don McMurray and Pastor Glen Stringham will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family ask that contributions be made to the Grady Burn Unit at Grady Health Foundation Donation Form — Grady Health Foundation or Southside Baptist Church at 1332 Zebulon Road, Griffin, GA 30224, in memory of Ken.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road is in charge of the arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Ken Irvin by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories. Services will be live streamed from his obituary page.
