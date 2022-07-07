HIGH POINT — Mr. Kenneth “Ken” Freeman, 89, resident of High Point, left for his Heavenly home on June 30, 2022 from the home of his daughter on the North Carolina coast.
He was born June 1, 1933 in Conover, North Carolina, a son to Barney Lee and Ruby Viola Kenimer Freeman. At the age of twelve, he moved with his family to the High Point area where he’s been a resident all his life. He graduated from High Point High School and later served in the U.S. Navy. Ken was an active member of Oak View Baptist Church and was a former member of Lexington Ave. Baptist Church in High Point. He had a long career in the furniture industry and retired from Henredon, specializing in upholstery of wing chairs. Following retirement, he loved taking care of Ledford Farms in Jamestown, helping prepare for the horseback riding lessons and horse shows. In 1954, he married the former Lois Marie Jones who survives of the residence.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Lynne Freeman Ledford and husband Chuck of Morehead City; son, Kenneth Mark Freeman and wife Sharon of Goldsboro; five grandchildren, Jessica Lynne Ledford, Carly Ledford Ritchie and husband Matt, Kenneth Mark Freeman Jr. and wife Brooke, Lillian Catherine Freeman and Jessica Laurin Parker; two great grandchildren, Joanna Nancy Freeman and Willa Jane Ritchie. He is also survived by nieces, Robin Pilcher and husband Teddy, Tina Liptrap, and Donna Beth Jones. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine Deaver.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, at Oak View Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Smith and Rev. Don Duncan officiating. A fellowship reception will immediately follow the service at the church. All are invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Community Home Care and Hospice, 662 W. Corbett Ave. Swansboro, NC 28584 or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbfuneral.com.
