KERNERSVILLE — Kem Foster McAllister passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, with her family by her side after a short yet courageous battle with cancer.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point with Dr. Jeff Patterson officiating.
A livestream of her service may be viewed at www.wesleymemorial.org/live. The family will receive friends following the service in the Asbury room at the church.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Steve; her daughters Molly McAllister Myer (Kirk) and Reynolds McAllister Scott (Jack); her sister, Edee Foster; and two granddaughters Callie Myer and Charlotte Myer and one on the way, Lollie Scott. Being “Coco” to her girls was the highlight of her life.
Kem was born in Greensboro, NC on May 25, 1955, to the late Margaret and Kemp Foster. A native of the triad area, she went to high school in Asheboro.
She graduated from both Peace College and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where she majored in Home Economics, which was a source of laughter for her family and friends because if you know Kem, her best dish was cut fruit or a salad. She hit her stride with a career in financial advising and was the proud owner and president of Capital Management & Planning, where she had many clients who became lifelong friends.
Kem joined the Rotary Club of High Point in 1997 and throughout her 25-year membership, she served as President from 2008-2009, Assistant Governor from 2013-2016, and received the Mendee Surrett Spirit of Rotary Award in 2014-2015. She also enjoyed supporting the Community Clinic of High Point and Triad Flight of Honor, among other organizations.
Her favorite activities included strolling the aisles of TJ Maxx, girls wine nights at Real Creations, drinking coffee and reading the newspaper in her robe each morning, online shopping, visiting the beach, reading a good book, and being her family’s biggest cheerleader. Kem lived each day with laughter, vivacity, and tenacity.
Honorary pallbearers are the Rotary Club of High Point and all the guys from the little club (Oak View Country Club). In lieu of flowers, Kem wanted memorials directed to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, the Rotary Foundation, the Community Clinic of High Point, the American Cancer Society, or Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. Most importantly, she would like everyone to have a glass of champagne in her memory – cheers to a life well lived!
Kem was a force and will be missed by many.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
