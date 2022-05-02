JAMESTOWN — Keith “Big Keith” Wright, 60, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center.
Public viewing Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 2 until 6 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Avenue, Greensboro, NC.
A celebration of life service Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 1 p.m.; visitation 12:30 p.m. at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Road, Greensboro, NC.
Interment Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 9 a.m. at Salisbury National Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, Greensboro.
