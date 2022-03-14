HIGH POINT — Keith Raynor, 61, of High Point, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at his home.
Born Oct. 26, 1960, in Guilford County, he was a son of the late Billy Raynor and the late Jeanette Thompson Raynor. Keith was employed with Graphic Visual Solutions and owned Keith Raynor Photography.
He is survived by his sons, Mark Raynor and wife Erin, of Greensboro, and Bryan Raynor and wife Sherimi, of Asheboro; daughter, Mallory Taylor, of Asheboro; brothers, Steve Raynor and wife Holly, of Stokesdale, and Scott Raynor and wife Julie, of High Point; grandchildren, Harley McPherson, Davidson Guinn, Bryan Raynor Jr., Ruby Raynor, Mason Raynor, and Wyatt Raynor; great-grandchildren, Everette McPherson and Clara McPherson.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at Wright Funerals-Cremations.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.