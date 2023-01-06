HPTNWS- 1-7-23 BROWN, KEITH.jpg

HIGH POINT — Keith McArthor Brown transitioned on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at his home. Keith celebrated 40 years of life. He was born on Dec. 3, 1982, a son of Timothy Keith Brown and the late Valeria “Tina” Baldwin.

Keith graduated from High Point Central High School of Guilford County Schools in 2001. While in school, Brown enjoyed playing football and wrestling.

