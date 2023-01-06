HIGH POINT — Keith McArthor Brown transitioned on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at his home. Keith celebrated 40 years of life. He was born on Dec. 3, 1982, a son of Timothy Keith Brown and the late Valeria “Tina” Baldwin.
Keith graduated from High Point Central High School of Guilford County Schools in 2001. While in school, Brown enjoyed playing football and wrestling.
As a child Keith attended Turners Chapel AME Church and Rescue Temple Church of God in Christ. He enjoyed singing in the children’s choir. As a teen attending Rescue Temple C.O.G.I.C., Keith participated in gospel choir competitions with his cousins where he would sing his praises to God. Keith shared his testimony with family and friends of his personal encounters and relationship with God, having intimate talks with his Lord and Savior while driving long distance truck routes. Keith loved the Lord and always gave thanks to God for all his success and triumphantly overcoming life’s trials and tribulations.
Left to cherish his memories are his warm children, Keith McArthur Brown Jr., Mya McIntyre of High Point, NC, Hayden Brown, Khaylen Brown, Brennen Brown, Brayden Brown of Charlotte, NC, Khaleil Brown, Kiahjie Brown, King Brown and Kamoni Brown of High Point, NC; caring father, Timothy Keith Brown of High Point, NC; a dedicated sister, Benita Brown (Ivan Staton) of High Point, NC; nieces, Tyliyha Brown, Iyahna Staton, and Sanyi Staton, of NC; and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 2:30 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.