KERNERSVILLE — Mrs. Sharon Kaye Hilton Cottingham, 73, resident of Kernersville, died Nov. 5, 2022 at Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington.
She was born Nov. 16, 1948 in Davidson County, a daughter to Leighton and Ruth Dorsett Hilton. A resident of this area all her life, she was a member of First Presbyterian Church and had worked for Culp Inc. and later for Dr. Earl Barbour at Westchester Chiropractic Clinic. She also was a member of the High Point Charter of Beta Sigma Phi Ladies Organization and the Greater Triad Shag Club. On May 17, 1970, she married John Cottingham who survives of the residence.
Also surviving is her son, Marc Cottingham (Dotty) of Thomasville; daughter, Sharon Leigh Brown (Allen) of High Point; two sisters, Elaine Nelson (Kearns) of N. Myrtle Beach and Ann Ayers (Albert) of Thomasville; two brothers, Ken Hilton (Teresa) of Asheboro and Eddie Hilton (Lisa) of Lexington; four grandchildren, Marcus Cottingham (Amanda), Eric Cottingham (Audrey), Jessica Cyphers (Dennis) and Nicole Wolfe; and 11 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, at First Presbyterian Church in High Point with Rev. Lee Zehmer officiating. A reception will follow the service in the Family Life Center at the church. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Davidson County at 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
