HPTNWS- 11-9-22 COTTINGHAM, KAYE.jpg

KERNERSVILLE — Mrs. Sharon Kaye Hilton Cottingham, 73, resident of Kernersville, died Nov. 5, 2022 at Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington.

She was born Nov. 16, 1948 in Davidson County, a daughter to Leighton and Ruth Dorsett Hilton. A resident of this area all her life, she was a member of First Presbyterian Church and had worked for Culp Inc. and later for Dr. Earl Barbour at Westchester Chiropractic Clinic. She also was a member of the High Point Charter of Beta Sigma Phi Ladies Organization and the Greater Triad Shag Club. On May 17, 1970, she married John Cottingham who survives of the residence.

Trending Videos