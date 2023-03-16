HPTNWS- 3-17-23 LOWDER, KAY.jpg

HIGH POINT — Kay Irene Lowder, 73, of High Point, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023 at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro.

Kay was born Nov. 30, 1949 in North Carolina to the late Cameron Loutrelle Lowder and the late Irene Peggy Woodford Lowder.

