HIGH POINT — Kay Irene Lowder, 73, of High Point, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023 at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro.
Kay was born Nov. 30, 1949 in North Carolina to the late Cameron Loutrelle Lowder and the late Irene Peggy Woodford Lowder.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — Kay Irene Lowder, 73, of High Point, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023 at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro.
Kay was born Nov. 30, 1949 in North Carolina to the late Cameron Loutrelle Lowder and the late Irene Peggy Woodford Lowder.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. — 2 p.m., Friday, March 17, 2023 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 pm at Salem United Methodist Church in Albemarle officiated by Reverend Jill Rhinehart. Kay was a loving daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend. She grew up in Albemarle and always knew someone everywhere she went. She never met a stranger and everyone was her best friend. She enjoyed painting, music, crafts, playing games (especially bingo), shopping, and just being with others.
Kay will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include sister, Susan Lowder Moore; brother-in-law, Dan Moore; and niece, Meredith Moore; eight dear cousins; and long-time companion, Charles Stoker. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.