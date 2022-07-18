LEXINGTON — Kay Cranford Eanes passed away peacefully Friday night at the Hospice home in High Point. She was born Sept. 13, 1946 in Thomasville to Herman Clayton Cranford and Rachel Baity Cranford. She was preceded in death by her parents. Kay was married to the love of her life, Carey Mason Eanes, for 53 years.
Kay graduated from Thomasville Senior High School and UNC-Greensboro with majors in Sociology and Education. She taught in Thomasville City Schools for 30 years and was named teacher of the year for 1987-88, and received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award from the State of North Carolina in 2012 for her work as an educator and advocate for teachers’ benefits.
She was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church serving as chairperson for the greeters and the wedding committee, member of the Xi Alpha Sigma sorority, several bridge clubs, the Phi Beta book club, and a past member of Thomasville Woman’s Club.
Kay enjoyed sharing time with friends and family and especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Carey Eanes; daughter, Kellam Eanes and husband Allister Martin of Asheville, NC; two grandchildren, Atticus Martin-Eanes and Esme Martin-Eanes, and brother, Preston Cranford and partner Barbara Wagner of Pleasant Hill, CA.
The constant support of Donna Wilkins, Julie Clinard, and Joshua Eanes were so important for the family throughout her journey.
The family would like to thank Carol Bennett and Daryl Poole for their care over the past few years and the many friends and family members for their support, kindness, and love.
A memorial service will be held at Memorial United Methodist Church in Thomasville,on Saturday, August 6 at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary with Rev. Danny Leonard and Rev. Ralph Eanes Jr. officiating with a greeting of friends following in the Christian Enrichment Center.
Please direct any memorials to Memorial United Methodist Church, PO Box 428, Thomasville, NC 27361.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
