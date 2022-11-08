MCLEANSVILLE — Katie Lee Cromer Gibbons Sutton, 86, of McLeansville passed away at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina on Nov. 5, 2022. She was born on June 29, 1936 in Caswell County, North Carolina, the youngest daughter of the late James William Cromer and Effie Mae Bennett Cromer. In addition to her parents, preceding her in death were her first husband, James Gibbons; her second husband, Edward Sutton, and her four brothers and four sisters.
Katie was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. Her love was spending time with, laughing with and caring for her family. They were the center of her life. She enjoyed spending time with friends, day trips to the mountains and bringing people together. Katie will be greatly missed by them all. Katie served for many years at High Point Regional Hospital (now Atrium Health – Wake Forest Baptist – High Point Medical Center) as a department supervisor.
