CONCORD — Mrs. Kathy Parrom Goodnight, age 68 of Concord, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, May 2, 2022. The family will receive friends at Wilkinson Funeral Home on Sunday, May 8 from 5-7 p.m. A service to celebrate Kathy’s life will be held at Maranatha Worship Center on Monday, May 9 at 11 a.m. with Bishop Michael Ainsworth and Rev. Ava Terhune officiating. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Kathy was born August 21, 1953 in Cabarrus County, the only child of Rev. Eugene Parrom and Mary Barrier Parrom. As a child, she grew up in High Point, and graduated from High Point Central High School, and Davidson County Community College. She obtained her bachelor’s degree at UNC-Greensboro and master’s degree at UNC-Charlotte. She was a gifted teacher, who taught kindergarten for 28 years, having retired from Wolf Meadow Elementary School. Kathy became a Christian at an early age and spent her life serving her Lord and Savior. As a skilled organist and vocalist, she started playing and singing in church with her father and aunt. She traveled during the summer months with her aunt, Missionary Naomi Love and cousin, Ava, ministering in churches throughout the country. Her greatest ministry gift was loving people (especially the children). She was a people person who knew how to connect with each individual and make them feel special. Kathy’s love for the Lord and people, sent her on many mission trips around the world. Only God knows the lives that have been touched by her love and generosity. In 1993, Kathy married the love of her life, Marvin Goodnight Jr. In 1994, her husband was called to pastor the Concord Pentecostal Church (now Maranatha Worship Center) in Concord. As a pastor’s wife, Kathy served the church as Praise Team Leader and Women’s Ministries Director. She was fun loving, generous, faithful, kind, helpful, and gifted. Kathy loved, and was loved by her husband, family, co-workers, and friends. There is no doubt that Jesus welcomed her to heaven with the words, “Well Done, My Good and Faithful Servant”. In addition to her loving husband, Rev. Marvin Goodnight, Kathy is survived by her aunt, Barbara Fink, numerous cousins, and sisters-in-law, Sondra Bowls, and Alice Faulkenbery and her husband, Colon. Memorials may be made to Maranatha Worship Center Missions Program 99 S. White Street, Concord, NC 28027 or to Faith Christian Ministries, P.O. Box 81, Jamestown, NC 27282. Wilkinson Funeral Home. www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com.
