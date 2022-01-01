HIGH POINT — Kathy Lynn Bulla Burton, 67, of High Point, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at High Point Medical Center.
No services are planned at this time. Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: January 1, 2022 @ 3:08 pm
