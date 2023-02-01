HPTNWS- 2-2-23 MOHL, KATHRYN.jpg

HIGH POINT — Kathryn Elaine Thomas Mohl, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

She was a daughter of the late Clifford W. Thomas and Kathryn Dawson Mohl, born in Medford, Oregon, growing up in California, and moved with her family to Michigan while in the 10th grade. She studied Elementary Education at Michigan State University and later received her Securities License from University of Michigan. She worked as a Realtor and Broker in the Triad area of NC, NC Outer Banks, and Atlantic Beach of NC. She was an active member of Calvary Church Winston Salem, NC.

