HIGH POINT — Kathryn Elaine Thomas Mohl, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
She was a daughter of the late Clifford W. Thomas and Kathryn Dawson Mohl, born in Medford, Oregon, growing up in California, and moved with her family to Michigan while in the 10th grade. She studied Elementary Education at Michigan State University and later received her Securities License from University of Michigan. She worked as a Realtor and Broker in the Triad area of NC, NC Outer Banks, and Atlantic Beach of NC. She was an active member of Calvary Church Winston Salem, NC.
Elaine Mohl is survived by her son, Brent Mohl (Christi); her daughter, Michelle Mohl Crocker (Michaux); four grandchildren, Jack Crocker, Luke Crocker, Harrison Mohl (Gabrielle), and Jonathan Mohl (Hanna); a brother, Walter Thomas (Barbara); and two sisters, Carol Thomas Brown, and Debbie Thomas Nadlicki (Aaron); Carla Thomas, all of whom she dearly loved.
Growing up in a pastor’s home, Elaine learned about her need for Jesus as her Savior early. She decided at age 5 to commit her life and eternity to His care and faithfully trusted God’s promises and guidance throughout her life. She often quoted Psalm 37 to “Trust in the Lord and do good” and to “Delight yourself in the Lord.”
Her love of music was demonstrated by singing in college, church groups, and teaching music to children. Elaine taught grade school music at Wesleyan Christian Academy and First Wesleyan Church, directing classes and musicals with hundreds of kids respectively. Through Calvary Church, she taught English as a Second Language to refugee children, and was a devoted participant in the Quilting Ministry, providing prayer quilts to comfort people dealing with difficult health conditions. She carried in her heart the need to befriend and care for many women in difficult situations. For these women, she sought to make sure basic needs were met, encouraged them, and sacrificially shared God’s love.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Women’s Shelter Needs at West End Ministries in High Point by visiting http://wemhp.org/give.
