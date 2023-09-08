HPTNWS- 9-9-23 WESTMORELAND, KATHLEEN.jpg

THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Kathleen “Kat” Slaydon Westmoreland, 92, of Thomasville, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 at the Hospice Home at High Point. She was born on Feb. 25, 1931 in Davidson County, NC to William Henry Harrison Slaydon and Cinnie Myrtle Creed Slaydon. She was a retired employee of Duracell in Lexington and a charter member of Victory Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Edward Westmoreland on August 28, 2013, whom she married on June 4, 1949; her daughter, Audrey Westmoreland; her brother, William Slaydon; and sisters, Ruby Lawrence, Lola Smith, Aileen Hartman, Ethel Walser, and Bertie Blankenship.