HPTNWS- 3-11-23 WALKER, KATHLEEN.jpg

THOMASVILLE — April 24, 1927—March 2, 2023

Kat Walker passed away peacefully at home on March 2, 2023. She was a devoted daughter, loyal sister, faithful wife, dedicated mother, loving aunt, and beloved Grandma and great-grandma. She doted on her only child, Sherri, giving her the finest of everything and the most support and encouragement any child could wished for.

Trending Videos