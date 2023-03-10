THOMASVILLE — April 24, 1927—March 2, 2023
Kat Walker passed away peacefully at home on March 2, 2023. She was a devoted daughter, loyal sister, faithful wife, dedicated mother, loving aunt, and beloved Grandma and great-grandma. She doted on her only child, Sherri, giving her the finest of everything and the most support and encouragement any child could wished for.
After retiring from the Graphics department at Thomasville Furniture Industries, Kat explored many hobbies, including crochet and all things ceramics, but her favorite retirement activity was traveling with her husband, Jack, all over the United States—from Alaska to Hawaii and everywhere between NC and California. They took cruises with family and bus tours with dear friends for many years, and have volumes of photo albums full of happy memories.
Kat was the most amazing Grandma, a title she wore proudly. She loved Christmas and spending time with her family on this special holiday. Always encouraging and supportive, Kat nurtured her three granddaughters, doing everything from teaching them to make her mother’s legendary biscuits to playing endless games of Chinese Checkers and Rummikube around the dining room table. She never let the kids win, always motivating them to do their very best, no matter the task or game. Her house was a warm, comforting, and welcoming place for all who visited.
Kat was a devout Christian who faithfully sang in the choir at First United Methodist Church of Thomasville for her entire life. She loved singing, and her voice was a mainstay of Sunday services and numerous special concerts, including the Singing Christmas Tree and Easter and Christmas Cantadas.
Kat is survived by her daughter, Sherri (Lee) Bowman of Thomasville; granddaughters Missy (Seth) Washeck of Littleton, CO, Crystal (Josh) Franklin of Debary, FL, Kellee Barbour of Roanoke, VA; sister, Billie Ritchie Nance of Thomasville; seven great-grandchildren: Kaylee, Anson, Makenna, Addison, Micah, Wyatt, and Tobiah; special niece, Lori Matthews of Nashville, TN; nephews Tim (Wendy) Ritchie of Vidalia, GA, Kelly (Brenda) Nance of High Rock Lake; and special friends, Nancy and Jim Darr. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank “Jack” Walker; parents, Clara and Hoke Ritchie; brother Bert Ritchie, brother-in-law Leon Nance, and nephew, David Nance.
Service will be held on Tuesday, March 14, at 11 a.m. at Sechrest-Davis Funeral Home in Thomasville. Graveside service and visitation to immediately follow at Holly Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Rescue Squad of Thomasville and Hospice of Davidson County.
