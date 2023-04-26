LELAND — Kathey Ann Allen Coggins, 80 passed away peacefully on Saturday April 22, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones, after a brief illness. Kathey was born on Sept. 2, 1942 to William and Alma Allen in Erwin, NC. In 1958, at the age of 15 she met and married George M. Coggins Jr, to whom she was married for 45 years. Kathey was a homemaker, who raised four children and countless others through the years. She had several close friends that she never lost contact with and who she called the sister of her heart. Kathey was many things to many people. Wife, mother, friend, student, but her favorite was being Grammy to her nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She loved playing on the floor or reading to any little person that crawled into her lap. She loved messy art projects and especially loved making Christmas cookies with them. Kathey had a smile and laugh that could touch anyone's soul. She was a jokester and met her partner of 20 years, Ed, through rubber band wars while working at Lowe's. Kathey was preceded in death by her parents William Allen, Alma Allen, brother, Buddy Allen, spouse Dr. George Coggins Jr, daughter Leigh Johnson, sisters Joanne Cummings and Barbara Adair. Kathey is survived by her loving partner Ed Glass (of the home), children, Becky Fisher, Elisabeth Phillips, George M. Coggins III (Katie). Grandsons, Brandon Johnson, Justin Fisher (Amber), Daniel Baribeau (Shannon), Ryan Fisher, Christopher Johnson, George "Miller" Coggins IV, Andrew Coggins, Owen Coggins and granddaughter, Lillian Phillips. As well as great grandchildren, Addison, Raelynn, Violet, Paige, Wyatt and Isaac. Sister, Gloria Atkins (James) (Greensboro), brother Lester Cummings Jr (Iowa), Nephew Lester Cummings III (Missy), niece Kathey Jo Cummings Schuckert (Scot) and their children. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shriners Hospital for Children, Greenville, SC in honor of Lillian Phillips. Family visitations will be Friday April 28, 2023 at 4 p.m. at Andrews Mortuary & Crematory on South College Rd in Wilmington, NC and Davidson Funeral Home in Lexington, NC on Saturday April 29, 2023 from 2-4 p.m., with service to follow at 4 p.m. Private family burial to follow at a later date. The family is receiving visitors at the home. Share online condolences with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
