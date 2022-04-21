HIGH POINT – Katherine Renee Jordan, 62, passed away on April 4, 2022. A Celebration of Life for Kathy will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Deep River Friends Meeting of High Point. Sechrest-Davis Funerals of High Point is assisting the family.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Campaign seeks to foster compassion in city
- Randolph manufacturer expanding
- LOCAL ROUNDUP: HPCA baseball wins in Mingo Bay tournament
- Faith Calendar
- Agents raid alleged drink houses
- East tops Thomasville in five, 10-0
- City proposes to purchase, reinvigorate Kern Street property
- Rockers opening, concert highlight bustling night in city
Most Popular
Articles
- Rockers opening, concert highlight bustling night in city
- Agents raid alleged drink houses
- Planners: Publix case should be denied
- NC State shakes off HPU scare
- Digital initiative targets students
- Duke Energy CEO lifts women leaders
- Man accused of fleeing police with drugs
- Police Report 4-21-22
- Warriors race past Bulldogs
- PREP ROUNDUP: Southwest baseball beats Cherryville
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.