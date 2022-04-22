HIGH POINT — Katherine Renee Jordan, 62, passed away on April 4, 2022. A Celebration of Life for Kathy will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Deep River Friends Meeting of High Point. Sechrest-Davis Funerals of High Point is assisting the family.
