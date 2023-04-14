HIGH POINT — Katherine Diggs Hayes, of High Point, NC, departed this life to be with the Lord, April 5, 2023 at her home, under Hospice care. She was born Dec. 17, 1925, in High Point, NC where she spent most of her life. She was the daughter of the late Chester Diggs Sr. and Tressie Funderburk Diggs and that union produced Everett, Elizabeth, Roosevelt, Helen, Dorothy, Athelee, Gertrude and Charles, all of whom preceded her in death. Siblings left to cherish her memories are Chester Diggs Jr. of High Point and Otis Diggs of Washington, DC.
She attended William Penn High School in High Point and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education at Elizabeth City State Teachers College in 1950. There she taught 3rd Grade for one year, in the same Public School System. Afterwards, she married Elder David Lee Hayes Sr. of Kings Chapel Apostolic Holiness Church. To this union seven children were born; David Lee Hayes Jr. (Barbara) both deceased, Sharon Ann Hayes (deceased), Elder Kenneth Orlando Hayes of Austin, TX, Titus Jerome Hayes of High Point, Reginald Eugene Hayes of Thomasville, Allen Josephus Hayes of High Point and Karen Hayes Nawaz (Dennis) of High Point. She was a grandmother to nine grandchildren; Keonna, Brittany, Bryan, Kendra, Azzara, Shurrod, Tanya, Zebulon, Shannon and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
