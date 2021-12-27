Kathelene Spencer

ARCHDALE – Kathelene Pearl Cox Spencer, 95, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Hospice Home at High Point.
She was born Sept. 20, 1926, in Randolph County, and was the daughter of the late George Thomas and Elma Ruth Cox. She worked briefly as a knitting looper in a hosiery mill, but was primarily a devoted wife, mother, homemaker and farmer. She was a long-time member of Marlboro Friends Meeting and faithfully attended Archdale Senior Center for many years, which brought her much joy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Roscoe Spencer, whom she married in 1951; two sisters, Fannie and Gladys; and a brother, Ben.
Kathelene is survived by her children, Randall “Randy” Clyde Spencer (Patty) of Archdale and Emily Sue Spencer Styles (Dean) of Winston-Salem; three grandchildren, Leslie Nervegna (Kevin), Daniel Olson (Tammy) and Susan Spiegelberg (Bryan); and six great-grandchildren, Evelyn Nervegna, Thomas Nervegna, Michael Nervegna, Madelyn Nervegna, Megan Spiegelberg and Owen Spiegelberg.
Funeral service celebrating Kathelene’s life will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale, with Pastor Ray Luther officiating. Burial will follow in the Marlboro Friends Meeting Cemetery in Sophia.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Kathelene’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262, or to Marlboro Friends Meeting, 2668 Marlboro Church Road, Sophia, N.C. 27350.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Spencer family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.