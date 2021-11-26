HIGH POINT — Katharine left us this past Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at her home in High Point.
She was born April 18, 1979, in High Point. She attended High Point Central High, The College of Charleston and The Art Institute of Atlanta.
Kat was blessed with a strong and abiding faith. God was absolutely the center of her life. It was this precious relationship that enabled her to endure and battle the many adversities and health challenges that she faced during her lifetime. Throughout it all, she continued to strengthen her faith and courage.
One of her most beloved scriptures was Psalm 46: “Be still and know that I am God.” Listen to her words — “Has to be one of my favorite passages, so simple and yet beautiful in its message. Brings a sense of peace and calmness that I need right now. God is in control and things are always better when I release control to Him.”
Kat always strove to be positive — in her attitude toward her illnesses and in her relationships with others. Her positivity fueled her strength. Family, her brothers, friends, animals … she dearly loved them all.
Friendships meant the world to her. She put others first in her life and she loved helping and supporting others. This was her motivator as a personal trainer. She enjoyed sales … connecting with others gave her great joy.
She adored her dog sitting opportunities. Kat was hugely artistic and creative. Art was her passion and she lived it.
As a little girl, she was always drawing and painting, sometimes on very unconventional canvases! Art was a big part of her life and she took great pleasure in sharing her paintings with others.
Katharine was a true believer that laughter and humor were crucial in enjoying life. She found humor often and everywhere. She was always laughing, even through the pain. Again, she never, ever gave up.
Kat is preceded in death by her beloved fiancé, Steven Hogue. She leaves behind many who loved her dearly. She is survived by her mother, Laura Amos, her father, Bob Amos, her brother Robert and his wife, Allison, their children, Olivia, Abby, and Thomas, her brother Connor and his fiancé Catherine.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Katharine’s memory may be directed to the following organizations: Animal C.A.R.E Foundation, Midway acfrescue.weebly.com; Tunnel to Towers Foundation dogood.t2t.org.
“Life takes us to unexpected places. Love brings us home.”
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
