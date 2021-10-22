TRINITY — Karen Valee Wood, 70, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday,
Oct. 21, 2021.
She was born on Dec. 21, 1950 in High Point, a daughter of Irma White Wood and the late Protus Wood. She worked for Donald Silver for 30 years and most recently with Stancil Designs. Karen was an active member of Glenola Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and various trios. She also served as church treasurer and participated in the Awana program.
In addition to her father, preceding her in death was a brother, Terrell Daniel Wood.
She leaves to cherish her memory; her sons, Jonathan Tucker and wife Courtney and Travis McKenzie; her mother, Irma White Wood; her sister, Terra Russo and her husband, Gino; her brother, Kevin Wood; her grandchildren, Julianna and Joshua Tucker. Also left to cherish her memory are her aunt, Aileen Huff; her uncle, Herman Wood and a special friend, Gary Farlow, who was a strong support through her 25 year struggle with cancer.
A service to celebrate Karen’s life will be held on Monday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m., at Glenola Baptist Church, with Reverend Tim Steen and Reverend Dr. Joe Coltrane officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 24, from 6 until 8 p.m., at Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Karen’s memory may be made to Glenola Baptist Church, c/o Nici Watford; 5420 Branson Davis Road, Sophia, NC 27350.
Online condolences may be made on Karen’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Services are in the care of Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.