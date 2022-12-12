HPTNWS- 12-13-22 SCOTT, KAREN.jpg

THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Karen Larue Tolbert Scott, 66, resident of Thomasville, died Dec. 11, 2022 at Hospice Home at High Point.

Karen was born Oct. 19, 1956 in Guilford County, a daughter to George and Verda Larue Newby Tolbert. A resident of this area all her life, she graduated from Allen Jay High School and later worked for Slane Hosiery in High Point, almost 20 years. She was active with The American Legion in High Point and also was an avid cat lover.

