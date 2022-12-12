THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Karen Larue Tolbert Scott, 66, resident of Thomasville, died Dec. 11, 2022 at Hospice Home at High Point.
Karen was born Oct. 19, 1956 in Guilford County, a daughter to George and Verda Larue Newby Tolbert. A resident of this area all her life, she graduated from Allen Jay High School and later worked for Slane Hosiery in High Point, almost 20 years. She was active with The American Legion in High Point and also was an avid cat lover.
Surviving is her mother, Verda Tolbert of High Point; god daughter, Brandy Lowery (James) of Lexington; step son, Glen Scott (Joan) of Florida; aunts and uncles, Deanie and George Bartlett of High Point and Pauline Bulla of Trinity; cousin, Todd Bartlett (Tina); and several grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Scott, in 2019 and also her father.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont at 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
